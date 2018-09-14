InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,396,000 after purchasing an additional 299,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,439,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,397,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 401,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

