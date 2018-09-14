Internap Corp (INAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will post $83.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Internap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.95 million and the highest is $83.26 million. Internap posted sales of $68.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full-year sales of $323.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.80 million to $323.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $343.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Internap.

Get Internap alerts:

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Internap had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INAP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Internap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Internap by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,392,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 280,924 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Internap by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,284,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Internap by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,729 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Internap by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 875,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 417,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Internap by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INAP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,057. Internap has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.72. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internap (INAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.