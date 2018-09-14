Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,292. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -1.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.30% and a negative return on equity of 614.15%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $547,901.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

