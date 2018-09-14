Intel (INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.57 on Monday. Intel has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,245,954,000 after buying an additional 304,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,510,000 after buying an additional 3,095,697 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,094,509,000 after buying an additional 7,669,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,164,993,000 after buying an additional 745,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

