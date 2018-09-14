Intel (INTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Intel to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.