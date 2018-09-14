InspireMD (NSPR) Shares Down 4.8%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 62,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 925,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 720.33% and a negative net margin of 179.74%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

