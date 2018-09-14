Insider Selling: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Insider Sells 6,274 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Dana H. Abraham sold 6,274 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $464,652.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dana H. Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Dana H. Abraham sold 10,264 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $778,319.12.

UMBF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.19 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after buying an additional 53,314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 282,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

