Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Director Sells 88,548 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Vance A. Sider sold 88,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.56, for a total value of C$4,034,246.88.

Shares of TSE:TRI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$59.32. 858,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,992. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of C$46.69 and a 52-week high of C$61.11.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

