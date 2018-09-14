Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) CEO Sells $2,460,452.22 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $2,460,452.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $847,220.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 31,097 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $4,361,976.19.

On Friday, August 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 33,104 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,643,167.04.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,255 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $2,163,464.10.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,322 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $3,690,081.18.

On Monday, July 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,400 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $728,460.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,179 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total transaction of $1,366,734.33.

On Monday, July 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 4,325 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $553,859.50.

On Friday, June 29th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $466,776.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 22,870 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,974,014.80.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,803,000 after acquiring an additional 189,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 80,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

