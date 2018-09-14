Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (QLYS) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,359,842.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.95. 4,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,470. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

