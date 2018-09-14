Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,383,922.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROS alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $376,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $382,900.00.

NYSE PRO opened at $39.49 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.25.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PROS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of PROS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $205,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in PROS by 18.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.