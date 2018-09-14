Insider Selling: Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KIDS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,773. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Orthopediatrics Corp has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 192.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 653,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.