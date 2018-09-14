Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Director Sells $60,750.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after acquiring an additional 321,668 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 132,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.