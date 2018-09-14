Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) CFO Sells 7,149 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $1,027,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DXCM stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,967,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in DexCom by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after buying an additional 354,331 shares during the period.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

