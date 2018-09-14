Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) insider Colin Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$67,875.00.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$5.85 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.20.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$217.99 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Desjardins raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.07.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

