Insider Selling: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) CFO Sells 34,512 Shares of Stock

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) CFO Richard J. Rubino sold 34,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $2,076,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,089,515.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AERI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,405. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.