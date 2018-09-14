Insider Buying: Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Major Shareholder Buys 141,000 Shares of Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $380,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 20,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,751 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $13,514.85.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 16,900 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $39,377.00.

Shares of JASN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 504,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.40. Jason Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. equities analysts expect that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,680,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jason Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

JASN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

