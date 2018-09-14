Insider Buying: Encana Corp (ECA) Director Acquires C$12,200.00 in Stock

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) Director Douglas James Suttles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.

Encana stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.83. 1,166,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,878. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$18.54.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Encana had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Encana from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

