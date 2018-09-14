Insider Buying: CVD Equipment Co. (CVV) CEO Buys $31,250.00 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) CEO Leonard A. Rosenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.81.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 144,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 154.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

