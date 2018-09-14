InPlay Oil (IPO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Laurentian

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.39% from the stock’s current price.

TSE IPO traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,926. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

