InPlay Oil (IPO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Laurentian

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.39% from the stock’s current price.
TSE IPO traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,926. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.
About InPlay Oil
