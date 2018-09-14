Incyte (INCY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, June 24th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus set a $83.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.51.

INCY opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Incyte has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $124.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.70 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $732,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,332. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 534.2% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 133.0% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 272.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Incyte by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

