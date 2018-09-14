IMPINJ (PI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of PI opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 32.16% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

