Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,596 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 3.1% of HPM Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HPM Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,908,000 after buying an additional 56,096 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MED lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.53.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

