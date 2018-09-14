II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of II-VI worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in II-VI by 25.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in II-VI by 18.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 437,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 10.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,587,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.45 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

