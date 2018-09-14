Ignis Market Capitalization Tops $28.92 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Indodax. Ignis has a market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $215,780.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

