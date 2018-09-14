IGAS Energy (IGAS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON IGAS traded up GBX 2.52 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.02 ($1.43). 476,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,520. IGAS Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £450.36 ($586.64).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

