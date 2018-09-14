Icon (ICLR) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Icon’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICLR. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Icon to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Shares of ICLR opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.17). Icon had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Icon will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 18.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Icon by 9.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

