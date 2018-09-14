Humana (HUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $370.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.11.

Humana stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $339.87. 6,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,826. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Humana has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $338.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $16,581,234 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 455.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Humana by 26.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Humana by 16.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 61.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

