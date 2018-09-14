HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of HRT Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $41.68 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

