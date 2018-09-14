HRT Financial LLC Buys Shares of 34,180 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA opened at $25.38 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.