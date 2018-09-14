HRT Financial LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

HRT Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 360.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,592,000 after acquiring an additional 123,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,252,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $105.72 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

