HPM Partners LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

HPM Partners LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after buying an additional 2,049,128 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,427,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after buying an additional 241,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $156.63 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $157.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

