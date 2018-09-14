Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Trading Up 1.5%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 29,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 431,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.20 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,082,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 191.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,499 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 137.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 144,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

