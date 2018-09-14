Hostess Brands (TWNK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of -0.09.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry E. Bodner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs purchased 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $330,589.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.