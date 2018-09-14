Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 595 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,322,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 431,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,509,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 720,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Vertical Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

MKC opened at $131.28 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $12,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,600 shares of company stock worth $30,935,200. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

