Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BP by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BP by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $735,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,753,000 after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BP by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,057,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BP by 27.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $252,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,854 shares during the period. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

