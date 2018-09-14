Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,536,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,792,000 after buying an additional 115,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 74.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,716,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Zions Bancorp by 47.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,382,000 after acquiring an additional 793,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.61 on Friday. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Zions Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,538 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $135,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,006 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $268,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,896 shares of company stock worth $1,016,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

