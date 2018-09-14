Highland Capital Management LP Takes Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $194,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,995 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,170. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.38, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.94. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.