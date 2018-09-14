Highland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,000 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $109.17 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

