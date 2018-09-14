Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,450 NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 152.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $271.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $285.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock worth $24,452,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

