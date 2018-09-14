Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Gap Inc (GPS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of GAP worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GAP by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,916,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,050,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after buying an additional 157,363 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $32,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections.

