Hecla Mining (HL) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) rose 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 8,012,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,560,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,849,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,585 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,889,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

