HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $15,773.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00277207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00154327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.06265898 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.