Head-To-Head Contrast: Verint Systems (VRNT) versus Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ: JKHY) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verint Systems and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates 0 6 1 0 2.14

Verint Systems currently has a consensus target price of $55.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $133.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.29%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Verint Systems does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verint Systems and Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.77 -$6.62 million $1.77 27.34 Jack Henry & Associates $1.54 billion 8.13 $376.66 million $3.59 45.08

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Verint Systems. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 3.29% 11.69% 5.11% Jack Henry & Associates 24.51% 23.72% 14.54%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Verint Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

