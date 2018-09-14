Head-To-Head Comparison: Inogen (INGN) & Sientra (SIEN)

Inogen (NASDAQ: SIEN) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inogen and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sientra 0 0 9 0 3.00

Inogen presently has a consensus target price of $238.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.12%. Sientra has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Sientra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Inogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inogen has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inogen and Sientra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $249.44 million 23.80 $21.00 million $1.31 212.27 Sientra $36.54 million 19.68 -$64.02 million ($2.82) -8.97

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen 10.39% 16.51% 13.48% Sientra -131.16% -151.47% -58.22%

Summary

Inogen beats Sientra on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

