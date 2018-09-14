Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.41 ($36.52) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.78 ($40.44).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €36.62 ($42.58) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.