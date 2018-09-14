Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 46,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,039.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,119.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 51,212 shares of company stock worth $535,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,714,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,578. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 24.15%. research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

