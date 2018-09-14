Hartford Corporate Bond ETF (HCOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Hartford Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Hartford Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hartford Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Hartford Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $51.70.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.