Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.9%.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $122,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,826.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

