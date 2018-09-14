Hammerson (HMSNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Hammerson has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.84.

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.